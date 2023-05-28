People Gathered in Georgetown for Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Today was a day of remembrance in Georgetown. The Sussex County Memorial Celebration honored the fallen service members by presenting 27 wreaths to all branches of the military active and retired.
G. Holland vanValkenburgh, the program director of the Sussex County Memorial Celebration explained why they chose to use wreaths as a way to pay respect.
"The idea of a wreath is this is a way of remembering the people to whom it's dedicated," vanValkenburgh said.
The Boy Scouts of America presented the wreaths to the retired and current service members. Tristan Carlisle, an 11 year old boy scout said his service for today's event was an honor.
"You can just kind of feel the spirits of the other dead soldiers that helped you get be free and you can just feel the spirits in you here today," Carlisle said.
Qualeak Bumbrey who is currently in the U.S. Army National Guard said this day is for the ones that came before him.
"It means a lot to me you know joining into the service and watching all the veterans, I came here just to pay my respects," Bumbrey said.
Today was about the lives lost and the families left behind and those who remain like Army veteran widow Debbie Hazzard who said her husband deserves the honor.
"I'm glad they're being recognized, they did a lot for our country," Hazzard said.
Some of the 27 wreaths presented at today's event will be used at other memorial events across Delaware in honor of the actual Memorial Day holiday.