People in Rehoboth Beach Survey Damage After Ian Begins to Wreak Havoc on the Coast

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Broken fences and downed tree limbs were just some of the damages people are facing after Ian comes to the coast.
People who rode out the storm near the beaches described the wind gusts as "intense."
The ocean is still churning today, causing beach erosion as far up as the dunes.
Sean F. Fox said he feels lucky to be dealing with just wind and rain after the massive destruction in Florida.
"I feel for those people in Florida. I am glad i am up here right now," Fox said.
Jane Meyers said she woke up to some limbs down in her front yard. She said it feels like a repeat of the storm that passed through a few weeks ago. She's hoping her trees can hang on through the rest of the storm.
"I am a little bit worried. After the other storm i had the tree people comes out and they thought they'd be able to take care of the trees right away and they were too busy," Meyers said.