PITTSVILLE, MD. - A public display honoring the life of Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy Glenn Hilliard. People from all over town have been coming together to pay tribute to Deputy Glenn Hilliard who was shot to death on Sunday attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
In Pittsville, the Ayres United Methodist Church is inviting everyone to join them Tuesday night to pray for peace.
"This kind of thing just doesn't happen in Pittsville and it's a reminder that it can happen anywhere," said Pastor Shane Moran of Ayres United Methodist Church.
"To help the community through this and also to remember and to focus on deputy Glenn Hilliard's family and his Conrad's and friends I wanted to do this prayer service.
I think it's very important for us to have this opportunity to go to God, pray for those that were left behind, and also to pray for peace and solutions," said Pastor Moran.
Businesses in the area like East Coast Tile are honoring Deputy Hilliard with messages that read:
"Rest in peace Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard."
Shaken that this happened in the small community of Pittsville.
"I found out about it actually on my way to work the morning after it happened and honestly I had to reread the location because I was shocked that it happened so close to where I work and it just seems like a pretty safe neighborhood so it's a shock," said Paige Bradford, the Director of Operations of East Coast Tile.
This all began when Deputy Hilliard spotted the suspect at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville. Since the incident happened, people have been laying balloons and candles to honor his loss.
Davidson had four warrants for his arrests out of Somerset, Worcester, Wicomico, and Baltimore city.
According to charging documents, Davidson ran away from the officer.
When he got out of his patrol car, he turned around and shot deputy Hilliard at least three times.
Davidson admitted to officers that he walked over to the deputy and observed his injuries before fleeing to the camper trailer and leaving a backpack that contained a semi-automatic handgun.
Davidson was later arrested after an extensive manhunt by dozens of police departments.
The suspect was denied bond and has a preliminary hearing set for June 30th at the Wicomico District Court.
For those interested in attending mass for Deputy Hilliard, it is set to begin at 7 p.m.
It will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ayres-United-Methodist-Church-1607283146220494