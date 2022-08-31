People Remember the Loved Ones Lost on International Overdose Awareness Day

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- On International Overdose Awareness Day, those who have lost a loved one are remembering them.
Nora Sheehan sits by the water and reminiscing about her son Andrew.
In 2018, Andrew died after an accidental overdose.
Sheehan said he got addicted to painkillers and then heroin after getting injured on the job, and fentanyl-laced drugs ultimately took his life.
"I think about him every day but with today being international overdose awareness day, obviously has brought up a lot of memories about Andrew," she said.
Andrew's story is one of many. New data from the state showed us fentanyl was found in almost all overdose deaths.
Fentanyl is a tranquilizer that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said many street drugs are unknowingly laced with it.
"I just really makes me sad because...we still have this stigma attached to people who overdose, and I don't want it to be like that," Sheehan said.
Angie Ficco is demonstrating how to use Narcan.
Nasal sprays in these free kits reverse the effects an opioid overdose.
Ficco said part of raising awareness on a day like today is about understanding how to save a loved one.
"Some people might look at it as maybe an enabling tool but we don't believe that. We use it as use it as harm reduction. We use it as a way to save lives and then to get them into treatment," Ficco said.
The Delaware Department of Health puts on frequent events to teach people how to use Narcan but getting it is really as easy as going online to order it.
"It really can be the difference between life and death," Ficco said.
While it's too late for her son, Sheehan wants others to know that they aren't alone.
"There are so many Andrews everywhere and so many families going through this," Sheehan said.