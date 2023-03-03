People Struggle to Move Out of Pine Haven

LINCOLN, Del. - This morning the Delaware Mobile Home Owners Association (DMHOA) and Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC's attorney met with those still living in the Pine Haven community to discuss an incentive for moving. The attorney Nicole Faries said that $5,000 will be provided to those that leave by the end of the month and that will decrease by $1,000 for each month that passes.
Faires also informed people living in Pine Haven that the deadline of March 15 for those living in RVs or campers will not be enforced.
However Scott Butler who has battled cancer multiple times said $5,000 is not enough, "I think the five thousand dollar amount needs to be adjusted depending on the person's situation or even enhanced depending on their living arrangements, situations and what they have going on. Maybe even to the point of how many people are in each house."
The DMHOA told members of the community about the Relocation Trust for mobile home owners that provides assistance to moving the homes if you pass an evaluation. That evaluation includes having a title, having paid taxes, the home being deemed as moveable, and more.
Meanwhile, living conditions in the community have not improved according to Scott Butler who has lived in Pine Haven for 6 years, "We've had issues with the septic and we've had issues with rats and various other things and paid a small fortune to have Orkin come out to get rid of our rats and anything else." Conditions that Butler believes has caused his wife illness.
The Pine Haven owners have until Friday, March 10, to complete the requirements of DNREC's Notice of Violation that was issued January 10.