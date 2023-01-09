People Voice Concerns About Pier At Cape Henlopen State Park

CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK- A deteriorating fishing pier has drawn attention from many community members, with concerns of safety at the helm.
A Facebook post detailing some of the issues garnered hundreds of comments and shares.
"I don't want to walk on it if it is rotted underneath. I mean, they were supposed to fix that years ago," Sue Ward said.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it inspects the pier yearly and maintains it as needed.
"You'll see some of the pilings look rough and deteriorated but what we do is evaluate what is needed for the work load...and ensure it has the capacity to handle everything we utilize it for," DNREC's Matt Ritter said.
In 2021, DNREC repaired 25 poles. Last year, no repairs were deemed crucial.
While some say the rotten poles look like neglect, others people say they feel the department does a good job of keeping up with the park.
"[The park] seems to be well maintained. You never see trash laying around, the fences typically seem to bein good shape, and people respect the rules around here," Earl Blansfield said.
The next assessment of the pier will take place sometime this spring.