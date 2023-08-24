MILLSBORO, Del.- People who live on Indian River in Millsboro are pushing the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to expedite a dredging project planned for this year.
In a statement, DNREC said there are plans in the works for dredging, though the timeline is unclear.
"There is widespread sedimentation over a section of the river near Millsboro. The DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section is working toward plans for a small-scale dredging project there within the next year and a larger-scale dredging project more than a year from now," the statement reads.
CoastTV spoke with a number of people who live in the area who said it has been years since the river has been dredged in their section.
Clarke Droney, with TowBoatU.S., said he's been pulling an increasing number of people out of Indian River as of late.
"If we can get within 100 yards, we can actually shoot a line and get somebody. But the problem is, if we have to be able to get in deep enough water to pull them out, and if we can't do that, then we can't do anything anyway," Droney said.
Droney said he's advising people to stay away from that section of the river all together.