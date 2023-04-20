GEORGETOWN, Del. - Perdue Farms partnered with The Springboard Collaborative to provide opportunities and a meal to residents of the tiny home village for those struggling with homelessness.
On Thursday afternoon, associates from Perdue's Georgetown operation helped pallet village residents apply online for employment opportunities at the company. Dinner was also served.
The partnership between the two was part of Perdue's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach. Judson Malone, executive director of The Springboard Collaborative, said that the village has given people an address and documents to work, and one of its next steps is to help them find jobs.
"If they're going to live independently, they've got to have some income," said Malone. "That's step one and it's a big, huge step."
Perdue plans to revisit the community every few months to help new members apply for jobs.