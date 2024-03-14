DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Senate passed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2 after a lengthy debate on Thursday. 15 voted in favor. 6 voted against the bill.
The bill would require people looking to buy a handgun to go through an application process. The bill also requires that an applicant complete a firearms training course within 5 years before the date of application.
According to the bill, people would not have to pay fees for the permit itself, but would have to pay for things like fingerprinting and the required training.
Gov. John Carney said in a statement Thursday night that he looks forward to signing the bill.
“As I said in my State of the State Address, reducing gun violence in our communities is a shared priority," the governor says. "We’ve made progress to keep our communities safe these past seven years. We’ve banned assault weapons, bump stocks, and high-capacity magazines. We’ve passed red flag laws and prevented straw purchases. Passing this piece of legislation is another important step."
Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) and Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) expressed disappointment about amendments that failed to pass with the latest version of the bill.
The senators say in part quote, “Our caucus offered 13 amendments during the discussion, all of which were deemed “unfriendly” by the Senate Majority. These amendments included language that would clarify no firearm registry could be implemented, require prompt issuance of a permit if certain criteria were met, allow for a longer period in which individuals could acquire legal counsel should a permit be denied, and more."
The bill takes effect once it's signed into law.