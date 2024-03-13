Permit to purchase bill moves forward in Dover

DELAWARE- A bill that would require a permit to purchase a handgun is moving forward in Dover.
SB2, which has had several amendments, has passed the Delaware House of Representatives and is now in the hands of the Senate.
The bill would require people looking to buy a handgun to go through an application process. The bill also requires that an applicant complete a firearms training course within 5 years before the date of application.
Arianna Fanning with Moms Demand Action says she's happy to see the bill move forward in the state capitol.
"We believe this is the next step in keeping guns out of dangerous hands of people in the state and really helping prevent gun violence in our communities across Delaware," she said to CoastTV.
But on the other side of the debate, Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsman Association believes the bill to be unconstitutional, and thinks it infringes with people's Second Amendment rights.
"All it will do is interfere with the rights of law abiding citizens in another manner and continues the same tired path of trying to do something political rather than a deal with the person instead of the object," he said.
In Gov. Carney's final State of the State address, he said one of his goals in his final year is to get this bill signed into law. The bill still needs to go through the Senate before it can reach the desk of the governor.