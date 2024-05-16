DELAWARE - Gun safety legislation was signed into law on Thursday, May 16 by Governor John Carney.
On Thursday, March 14, the Delaware Senate passed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2 after a lengthy debate. 15 voted in favor and six voted against the bill.
The bill requires people looking to buy a handgun to go through an application process. The bill also requires that an applicant complete a firearms training course within 5 years before the date of application.
According to the bill, people do not have to pay fees for the permit itself but need to to pay for things like fingerprinting and the required training.
The bill also requires the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to develop and administer a firearms training voucher program to provide low-income residents with a voucher to cover the costs of the firearms training course.