DELAWARE - In response to the introduction of a new bill that would require Delawareans to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun, the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association issued a statement denouncing the bill. The association, which says on its website that it promotes and protects the interests of gunowners in and around Delaware, called the bill "constitutionally oppressive."
In a statement, the organization's president, Jeff Hague, said that senators should be targeting criminals who already don't obey the laws and won't follow this one either.
"[The bill] will do more harm to more law-abiding citizens than it will do good in addressing the rising levels of violent crime that continue to grow and plague our fair state from end to end," he said.
Senate Bill 2 is called the "permit to purchase" bill and requires a person to obtain a handgun qualified purchaser permit in order to purchase handguns like pistols, revolvers, an other firearms designed to be readily capable of being fired when held in one hand.
"This proposed legislation serves as another example of the sponsors not having the intestinal fortitude to take on the real causes of violent crime and to target the people that commit those crimes of violence..." said the Sportsmen's Association. "These senators refuse to address the root causes of such crimes."
"[They] know but are unwilling to admit that the only truly effective method for combating violent crime is to hold those who commit violent acts accountable. That means quick and effective prosecution followed by prison sentences that are both meaningful and deterrent rather than policies such as those of the current Attorney General, which result in feel-good plea bargains and a revolving door criminal justice system," the statement continued.
To obtain a permit, a person must be fingerprinted, receive a background check, and have completed a training course sponsored by a law enforcement agency, college, nationally recognized organization, or firearms training school within five years of the date of application. Permits may be denied for people who are under 21, prohibited from purchasing or possessing a deadly weapon, or pose a danger of causing physical injury to self or others.
Once issued, a permit allows the holder 180 days to purchase a handgun. A person can be denied a permit and would then be able to request a hearing in the Justice of the Peace Court for the county in which he resides.
"Senate Bill 2 would not only delay [the right to bear arms] but allow an unelected state official to deny a citizen that right based on wholly subjective criteria," said the association.
Its statement takes issue with the process, saying that "a right delayed is a right denied." It also said that the bill is racist and would disproportionately impact those who are most affected by violent crime and cause a heavy economic impact on those who can least afford it.
The bill states that there is no fee for the permit application, but applicants will incur costs related to fingerprinting and training. It also requires the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to develop and administer a firearms training voucher program for low-income residents to provide them with a voucher to cover the costs of the firearms training course.
The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association stated that, if passed, it will challenge the bill in court. The bill awaits consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee and is on the agenda to be heard April 26.