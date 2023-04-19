DOVER, Del. - Two of Delaware's highest-ranking Democrats have introduced what they call a "common-sense" public safety bill. Senate Bill 2 was introduced on Wednesday and aims to reduce shootings and other gun-related crimes in communities throughout Delaware.
Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman and House Majority Whip Melissa Minor-Brown are the sponsors of Senate Bill 2. It would add Delaware to a growing list of states that require residents to complete a firearm training course and obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun.
Under SB 2, there would not be any applications fees or any restrictions on the number of handguns you could buy during the 180 days that a qualified purchaser permit is valid. There would also be a process in place to for those who are denied to appeal.
Similar bills have been proposed before in Delaware. One difference this time is that the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security would have to provide vouchers to cover the cost of those firearm training sessions depending on your income.
The Bureau would be required to notify applicants of a permit denial in writing. Lawmakers say anyone denied a permit would have 30 days to request a hearing before the Justice of the Peace Court, which would be required to schedule a hearing within 30 days.
SB 2 is slated to be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 26.