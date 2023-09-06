SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that permits have been approved for an expansion of Bioenergy Devco's Seaford facility, which would allow for the production of biogas.
Specifically, the department says the permits allow for the construction of an anaerobic digestion system, a wastewater pre-treatment system, and a biogas upgrading plant. Officials say the permits are as follows:
- A Resource Recovery Permit from the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances;
- Two 7 DE Admin. Code 1102 Natural Minor air quality permits from the DNREC Division of Air Quality; and
- Two wastewater facility construction permits from the DNREC Division of Water.
The department says the company will use poultry industry waste for composting.
The permitting process for BDC’s biogas production “included a significant amount of outreach to and from the community,” Secretary Garvin said in the DNREC order. “The permits being issued to BDC are reflective of the applications submitted to DNREC, the comments provided by the public on this matter during the public comment period and the Oct. 26, 2022 public hearing, as well as being consistent with our mission to protect human health and the environment.”
Once the permits are fully issued, the department says that the company can begin the construction phase of the expansion, and begin operating once it is complete.
The department expects the completed facility to process 250,000 tons of waste every year, which can be used to replace chemical fertilizers and create biogas, a renewable form of natural gas. They expect the processing to lessen the nutrient burden on local watersheds, helping to reduce pollution and nutrient runoff within Delaware and the Chesapeake Bay.
The department had previously hosted workshops to discuss the expansion last year.
Some organizations have spoken out against the expansion, like Food & Water Watch, which says that the project poses significant threats to the environment. The organization says that projected emissions are equivalent to a car driving 71 million miles each year.
“Factory farm gas is not welcome in Delaware. Governor Carney’s decision to award Bioenergy Devco its operating permits, without necessary environmental review or oversight, is a dereliction of duty," said Food & Water Watch Attorney Tyler Lobdell. "Bioenergy Devco’s proposed methane refinery threatens to cause further harm to Delaware’s environment and vulnerable residents. Yet, DNREC has allowed this developer to shortcut much needed protections. The decision to allow the company to proceed in Sussex County runs afoul of the state’s responsibility to safeguard the health of Delaware’s climate, environment and people.”