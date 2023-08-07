CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. - Maryland State Police say that 23-year-old Adam Howard Chapman has died after a crash that took place Sunday evening.
They say Chapman was driving north on Route 213 when it crossed to the other side of the road. He kept going through a parking lot and to a wooden area, says police, finally coming to a stop in Long Creek.
Troopers say responding troopers entered the creek and pulled Chapman through chest-high water to an embankment, where troopers began CPR and continued until EMS arrived.
According to police, it is believed that distraction, speed, and alcohol may have all been contributing factors to the crash.
They say Route 213 was closed for two hours during the investigation.