Persistent water woes plague Lewes neighborhood, neighbors demanding answers

LEWES, Del.- In the aftermath of recent heavy rainfall, some parts of the Kindleton neighborhood are still grappling with excess water, causing concerns for neighbors.
Neighbors say water constantly pools after heavy rainstorms, and seemingly takes forever to drain.
Frank Partica, a Kindleton homeowner, expressed frustration over lingering water in his yard.
"I get that water pools up and soaks into the ground, but this water just stays. It won't go away," he explained.
He noted that the problem extends beyond his property, affecting neighboring yards as well. According to him, the rainwater has begun to mix with a local pond, causing even more water to spill into the neighborhood.
Some concerns range from mosquito breeding to potential bacterial growth in the standing water.
Despite reaching out multiple times to Lennar, the development managers, Partica claims that no action has been taken to address the problem. He also says he has reached out to local elected officials and various other agencies for help.
CoastTV contacted Lennar for a response. In a statement, the company said quote:
"Historic rainfall has saturated the ground across Sussex County, including the wetlands near some homes in Kindleton. Unfortunately in this case, historic runoff combined with watering has exacerbated the issue. Lennar has cautioned the homeowners against overwatering and multiple independent agencies that have inspected the area have provided similar guidance."
Partica says that he has left his irrigation system off and told that to a Lennar property manager.. but for now, he is simply trying to keep his head and home above water.
"It's kind of depressing and upsetting. We moved to Delaware to retire and, you know, nothing's being done to correct the situation."