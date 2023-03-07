DOVER, Del. - House Bill 1, which would remove all penalties for use or possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana, was passed in the Delaware House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. It passed 28 to 13.
The bill specifies that personal use would be legal for those 21 and older and that adults could possess, use, display, purchase, or transport accessories and quantities of one ounce or less of leaf marijuana or equivalent amounts of marijuana in other forms.
The bill is primarily sponsored by Representative Ed Osienski, of Newark. It is co-sponsored by a handful of other officials, including Senator Russell Huxtable and Representative Kerri Harris.
This is one of two pot bills, the other of which focuses on creating a legal framework to regulate the growth, sale, and possession of marijuana and provide opportunities for small businesses to be licensed in these areas. House Bill 2 has been voted out of committee and is likely to appear on an upcoming House agenda.
Representative Ed Osienski is optimistic that the bill will have enough support to become a reality, however last year Governor Carney vetoed a bill to legalize possession of up to once ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.