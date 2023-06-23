Pets Overflowing at Shelters Due to Expenses, How Locals Are Helping

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Some shelters in Sussex County say their kennels are filling as people surrender their pets due to high costs.
"We don't feel like anybody should have to give up their pet if they can't afford food." said Mike Bricker with BVSPCA.
However, locals are coming together to help alleviate costs.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA has a food pantry of free items for pets already in their forever homes.
Bricker said, "We try to prevent that at any cost so if somebody comes to us and they can't afford food, we'll give it to them."
Alexa Ciriano also sees this issue and uses her free time to hand make accessories like collars and leashes for adopted pets for free.
"Something as simple as a collar and a leash could run you like thirty forty dollars in some places," said Ciriano, "So I really hope especially this summer as everybody comes through and tourists come through that it can get more dogs into homes that wouldn't have been able to financially afford it before."
Doctor April Reid of Peninsula Veterinary Services said her clients and employees often pitch into a fund in memory of their own lost animals for the next person who may need financial help.
"That's really nice and we don't use it unless we absolutely have to because I really want it for people that it's going to be a life or death situation, but we do have that available." said Reid.
If you're looking to visit the BVSPCA's food pantry, it's open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Alexa Ciriano is looking to work with shelters at adoption events to hand out free accessories. She can be reached at shop@plnetcanine.com.