Georgetown — Phase 1 of the Park Avenue relocation project in Georgetown has been completed and Friday, DelDot along with Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, and both state and local officials, celebrated.
The nearly two-mile segment of road included the reconstruction of Arrow Safety Road from Route 113 to S. Bedford Street, a new roundabout at the intersection of S. Bedford Street/Arrow Safety Road/Park Avenue, and a new alignment of Park Avenue from S. Bedford Street to the southern side of the Delaware Coastal Airport.
The existing Park Avenue, which was primarily a residential area, is now closed to through traffic from S. Bedford Street to the airport in both directions.
“The completion of phase 1 of this project is an important milestone as it provides a needed alternative for truck traffic traveling in the Georgetown area and allows for an important economic development project for Sussex County to move forward,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
“Thanks to the hard work of DelDOT and our state and local leaders, this crucial project to improve traffic and invest in our communities while supporting the local economy is moving forward,” said Senator Carper.
Phase 2 of the project will make improvements to Park Avenue from Route 9 to the realigned Park Avenue. Utility relocation work for phase 2 of the project is underway, with construction expected to begin in early 2026 and will take two years to complete.