REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On July 10, the Rehoboth Beach Public Library (RBPL) Task Force recommended a final renovation design to go before the RBPL Board of Trustees.
This meeting came after the one on June 5, where the Task Force reconvened after the first meeting regarding the project in May 2023.
The recommended programs and services from the October 2023 meeting include meeting space, private study areas, comfortable seating, high-speed internet and hot spots, current and rotating collections and an updated current periodicals selection. These additions to the downtown library mark the completion of phase one of the outlined duties of the overall renovation project.
However, plans for the library go beyond renovations of the current location on Rehoboth Avenue. The community has had mixed feelings about the library's goal to split its location.
Kay Wheatley, the President of the Board of Trustees, applauded the Library Task Force for its insight into the upcoming renovations and said the board looks forward to the next stage of the project.
"The time, attention, and constructive feedback of the Task Force has been extremely valuable in determining how the renovated downtown library should meet the needs of our year-round residents, while also welcoming our seasonal visitors," said Wheatley.
In the coming months, the RBPL Trustees will acquire a Construction Manager to help make the project a reality. The public will have the chance to view the final conceptual drawings. Once a construction firm has been approved, construction will begin.
The RBPL Trustees expect the library to remain open during the renovation.