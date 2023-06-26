MILFORD, Del. - In Monday night's council meeting, Milford city council unanimously voted to approve plans for a third phase of development for the Milford Ponds neighborhood.
The approved plan, which you can find more information on here, will add fifty two more single-family homes.
Milford Ponds resident Pat Setley describes the neighborhood as friendly, and thinks the growth is a good thing. "If somebody needs help with a pet or a sick member of the family, we all seem to pitch in and help. The additional homes will be, you know, just like a little more family." says Setley.
Some are worried that this new phase will make the community overcrowded.
Resident John Kelsh says, "Can the clubhouse facility accommodate that amount of increase? Because we're not even halfway there as far as units that have been built."
Resident Arthur Fausel agrees.
"When they start doing more of that...nobody is going to want to get into the pool. You're not going to want to bring your kids over because there's going to be too many rowdy, and older people, and younger people screaming," says Fausel.
Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm is optimistic about the growth.
"It helps with creating jobs, and overall a better quality of life when you have more people living in your city, coming downtown, and hopefully, spending locally," says Bluhm.
According to Milford Public Works Director Michael Svaby, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell is expected to sign off on phase three of development plans in the next few days before developers move forward.