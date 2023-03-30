MILLSBORO, Del. - 19-year-old Tahvon Hughes from Philadelphia has been arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop in a stolen car in Millsboro Wednesday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Shortly before 11 a.m., troopers say they were sent to Gravel Hill Road near Zoar road to investigate a report of a stolen 2018 Gray BMW X5 that was seen driving through the area. They say BMW was able to give police the car's GPS location, which they used to track the X5 down and attempt to pull it over.
Instead, police say the X5 sped away, with troopers giving chase. Eventually they say a State Police helicopter got a view of the BMW, tracking it north towards Milton, and then on to Route 1, heading north towards Milford.
According to police, the X5 pulled over on the highway and shut off, where the the driver, later identified as Hughes, was arrested without issue. They say that the BMW was reported stolen by the Philadelphia Police Department earlier that day.
Troopers say Hughes was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Numerous traffic charges
They say Hughes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,150 cash bond.