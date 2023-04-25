CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - While in the midst of a large fundraising campaign, the Museum of Chincoteague announced Monday that it is under contract to purchase the Beebe Ranch.
The ranch, which is the setting for the popular "Misty of Chincoteague" books, was put up for sale by the Beebe family in February. The museum's fundraising goal of $625,000 would help it buy the ranch and make it an official extension of the museum.
According to an update from the museum on April 24, a matching grant was offered by a donor when donations reached $317,000. If the museum raised $100,000 more, philanthropist David Landsberger said he would match $100,000.
Around $375,000 has been raised at the time of writing and the fundraising campaign is ongoing until the closing date. WRDE reached out to the museum regarding the deadline and learned that the specific date could not be disclosed at this time. Donations can be made on the museum's website and through its GoFundMe.