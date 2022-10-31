Phillies Fans Revved Up for Game Three of the World Series

DELAWARE - The excitement is high has Phillies fans gear up for Game Three of the World Series.
Jim Eagle used to call Philadelphia home. He's been routing for the Phillies as long as he can remember and gone to more games at Citizen Banks Park than he can count. He is confident in a Phillies win. Especially since they are on their home field.
"I am very optimistic. [They're] coming back to Philly. You can't beat that crowd," Eagle said.
Many people on Delmarva have a strong connection with the team. Bob Phillips has been going to games since he was young.
"I used to go to games with the cub scouts and when I was 7-years old we went to Connie Mack stadium," Phillips.
The fans are all hoping for the same thing: a win from the Phillies.
"The boys are going to be charged. The fans are going to be on. It's going to be a great game. It is going to be a big Phillies win," Lenny Stumpf said.
Tonight's game has united many people on Delmarva.