DOVER, Del. - Starting at noon on June 6, the latest festival to take over The Woodlands announces single-day passes on sale. Phish’s next festival or "Mondegreen" takes place August 15-18.
Phish is a rock band that formed in 1983 in Burlington, Vermont and say they plan to release their studio album 16 in July. The weekend will include vendors and camping during the festival.
The venue just behind the Dover Motor Speedway was previously home to the Firefly Music Festival. Firefly ran for 10 consecutive years before taking a break from the event in 2023. At the time, organizers made the announcement of plans to return in 2024, but on Feb. 29 a social post announced the festival would in fact not return, saying, "The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come."