SNOW HILL, Md. - If you get an automated phone call about local police and fire departments offering free installation of panic buttons at people's homes, hang up. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says this is a scam.
The agency says the automated call may ask victims to hold on the line to talk to an operator to give them their name and address to set up an appointment. However, local law enforcement and fire departments are not giving out panic buttons.
To avoid these scams, the sheriff's office says don’t answer calls from unknown or suspicious numbers. If the call is important, the caller will leave a voicemail. If you do answer the phone and something does not seem right, hang up right away.