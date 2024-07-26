LEWES, Del. - An accident at the intersection of Route 1 and Minos Conaway Road happened at about 9:11 a.m. Friday morning according to Delaware State Police. The accident left two children seriously injured.
A Volkswagen Tiguan was driving northbound on Coastal Highway in the crossover at Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Ford Ranger was driving southbound on Coastal Highway, approaching Minos Conaway Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Volkswagen pulled into the path of the Ranger and as a result, the front of the Ranger struck the passenger’s side of the Volkswagen, said DSP.
DSP said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 21-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach, was not injured. The two passengers, 6-year-old children, were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ranger, a 24-year-old man from Milford, was not injured. A passenger, a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At least three ambulances were dispatched to the scene. DelDOT was requested by DSP to help with traffic control. Traffic backups were estimated by witnesses to be two miles long heading south and the highway was closed for about one hour.