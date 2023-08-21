Pickleball players say Canalfront Park courts are in 'crisis'

LEWES, Del. - After a recent resurfacing project at Canalfront Park courts in Lewes, pickleball players said the courts are worse than ever.
The City of Lewes announced closures of its tennis and basketball courts for a resurfacing project in early August. Parks Manager Janet Reeves said the project aimed to fix a cracked and peeling surface.
While players said the surface is repaired, there are more dead spots than before. They describe dead spots as areas where the ball falls flat when bounced on the court.
In previous interviews with CoastTV News, the City of Lewes said the courts are a priority and they continue to work toward solutions to improve them.