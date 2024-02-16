OCEAN CITY, Md. - In a move that reflects the growing popularity of pickleball across the nation, Ocean City is set to convert two damaged tennis courts into six brand-new pickleball courts at the 61st Street Ocean City Tennis Center. The project, which will utilize $230,000 in capital reserve funds, aims to enhance local recreational facilities and cater to the increasing demand for pickleball spaces.
Donna Whalen, an avid pickleball player, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion. "It's going to be great to have extra pickleball courts in Ocean City. I've been wanting those for three years, so I'm excited about it," Whalen said.
The Parks and Recreation Department believes that the addition of pickleball courts will not only introduce new summer programs and events but also generate additional revenue for the town. However, this development comes with a trade-off — the reduction in available tennis courts.
Local resident Jason Essel, who lives adjacent to the center, shared his perspective on the change. "I'm into both. So as you get older, pickleball is a little easier. For the younger folk, tennis is where it's at. But, you know, like I said, both are good," Essel commented.
Originally, the town had planned to repair the damaged tennis courts at a lower cost. However, officials determined that investing slightly more in the construction of pickleball courts would be a more beneficial. With the pickleball project approved, construction could begin as early as March or April, with the new courts hopefully being open in time for the summer season.