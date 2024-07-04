frankford plane crash

Courtesy: Roxana Volunteer Fire Company

FRANKFORD, Del. - A pilot was injured after a plane crash on the Fourth of July. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company says the plane crashed near the 34,000 block of Rickards Road in Frankford.

The Millville and Roxana volunteer fire companies both shared photos of the crash on Facebook. Firefighters say they found the airplane upside down at the end of a field after it fell from the trees. The only person in the plane had managed to get out.

Courtesy: Millville Volunteer Fire Company

The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company reports that injuries appeared to be minor, and the pilot did not go to the hospital with first responders. Crews ensured there were no fuel leaks.

Delaware State Police posted on X, formally known as Twitter, to say troopers were also on the scene, providing medical assistance and helping federal investigators.

Courtesy: Roxana Volunteer Fire Company

