LINCOLN, Del.- The owner of the Pine Haven manufactured home community has been ordered to pay over $800,000 in penalties for violations of Delaware’s Consumer Fraud Act and other laws.
According to a release from Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, the administrative hearing officer's opinion found that Blue Beach Bungalows DE, LLC willfully violated several statutory protections afforded to Pine Haven residents. The ruling includes substantial penalties, totaling more than $800,000, and mandates rebates of excess rent paid by residents. Blue Beach Bungalows has a 30-day window to appeal the order.
“Owners of manufactured home communities should consider themselves on notice,” stated Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
The case against Blue Beach initiated in April 2023 when AG Jennings' Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) responded to numerous complaints from Pine Haven residents. The CPU issued a Summary Cease and Desist Order against Blue Beach, outlining illegal rent increases, threats of eviction and arrest, and premature forced removal of residents from their homes.
According to prosecutors, the park owner's false and misleading claims about the nature of the park were used to justify illegal actions against residents. The order includes a $737,000 administrative penalty for willful Consumer Fraud Act violations and a $94,000 penalty for Cease and Desist Order violations.
CoastTV previously reported that residents were given a notice that shortened their time to move out from three years to as little as 15 days. Jennings says many Pine Haven residents are now safeguarded from eviction due to a recent amendment in Delaware’s Manufactured Housing Code.
Residents facing similar issues in manufactured housing can report complaints to the Office of the Manufactured Housing Ombudsperson through the Delaware Department of Justice’s website or by contacting the hotline at (800) 220-5424.
[Keywords: Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Pine Haven, manufactured housing, Blue Beach Bungalows DE, LLC, Consumer Fraud Act, Delaware, housing rights, legal victory, penalties, rent rebates, manufactured home community]