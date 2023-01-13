Pine Haven "Shocked" by DNREC Notice of Violation

LINCOLN, Del. - The Pine Haven Community was recently given a Notice of Violation from DNREC regarding sewer water flooding neighbor's yards.
The campground was purchased by Blue Water Bungalows DE LLC in September of 2022. A statement from Pine Haven General Manager Harvey Elliot said, "-we learned of septic and water issues with the infrastructure of the campground that dated back several years with no action from the previous owner. " and, "We are shocked by DNREC’s violation notice because it does not address previously known issues by both DNREC and Pine Haven’s former owner, which we have been trying to remedy since we took ownership only four months ago. "
The new owner claims to have been actively working with DNREC to fix the septic and water issues and continues to steadily pump the septic and remediating water.