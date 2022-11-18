'Pink Friday' Brings Attention to Sussex County Small Businesses

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The holiday season is upon us and with the holidays comes shopping. 'Pink Friday' is a week ahead of Black Friday to give small businesses a head start on holiday shoppers and not have to compete with big companies.
Jami Jackson, the owner of Gingham + Grace Clothing in Harbeson, says businesses like hers rely on community support, "Most of the time, like myself, it's really just yourself or a lot of really great friends and family members that come every week to help with hanging, steaming, tagging, and modeling. I mean without having local friends in the community, there's no way that like my small business and other small businesses would thrive."
It's shopping within the community that not only helps the local economy but keeps cities like Lewes unique according to Leslie Hayes,
"Go to their stores and keep the money in this community because if we let all of the big box stores be the only place we shop then the smaller businesses; the people that do artwork, local jewelry, and crafts will go out of business and we won't have that local flavor."
Other business owners point out that there are many reasons to consider local shopping instead, now more than ever.
"One, it's a different experience. You're not going to get the attention or service or drinks on Amazon or the big box stores and so forth. And the small businesses have really been through a lot, even still with hiring at this point so they're not doing the hours they normally would because of the staffing." said Michiko Seto, owner of Blooming Boutique.
For more information on the national holiday and to see who is participating near you, visit theboutiquehub.com/pink-friday-2022.