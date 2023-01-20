Piping Plovers Numbers Make Some Progress

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&