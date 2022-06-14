PITTSVILLE, Md.- One Pittsville church came together in prayer to remember Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was killed while protecting their community.
The Ayers United Methodist Church service included the singing of hymns and reading of bible passages, as well as expressions of gratitude for our men and women in blue.
"Today we come to mourn one who gave the ultimate sacrifice to fight for our community," Pastor Shane Moran told attendees. "And to celebrate those who continue to give to lay their lives on the line every day that we might feel safe."
Pastor Moran spoke of Hilliard embracing a common theme for those in law enforcement: "To protect and serve."
"It takes somebody special to go out every day not being sure that they will return," he said. "These people are heroes. They may not know they were called by God to do what they do, but they were called by God to do what they do."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Those interested in donating to a memorial fund for Hilliard's family can click here for more information.