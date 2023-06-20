PITTSVILLE, Md. - A house fire that took place late Monday night in Pittsville has caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says that the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the home on Railroad Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. They say it took 25 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire.
The fire marshal has determined the preliminary cause of the fire to accidental, a result of a failure of a branch electrical circuit.
They say emergency medical services evaluated a child on the scene. The people who lived in the house are currently being helped by the American Red Cross.