PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal says they are investigating a fire that took place Monday evening that led to the deaths of at least eight cats.
The fire marshal says that firefighters were sent to the two-story Cemetery Avenue home shortly before 5:45 p.m. They say it took 40 firefighters from the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department 90 minutes to get the fire under control.
According to the fire marshal, the fire was discovered by someone inside the home, but they flagged down a passerby to report the fire.
Officials say the fire caused an estimated $200,000.
According to the fire marshal, two firefighters were evaluated for heat-related illnesses on the scene but refused to go to the hospital.