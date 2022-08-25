GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Cessna 210 had to be lifted by a crane following an emergency landing Thursday afternoon, according to Delaware Coastal Airport manager Rob Bryant. The Cessna 210 is a single engine, high wing plane that can hold six passengers.
According to Bryant, the plane made the emergency landing after a malfunction with the landing gear. He says the landing gear did not come out until being lifted by the crane, which moved the plane back to the runway.
Bryant says the runway has been closed as a result. He also says there were no injuries, and everyone on the plane denied medical care.
The pilot is waiting for Sussex Aero Maintenance, says Bryant, who will determine what caused the issue and how it could be fixed.