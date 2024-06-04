LEWES, Del. - There is a Delmarva Power outage planned for Tuesday night between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. According to the power company, this outage is to help with a DelDOT project near Wescoats Corner.
While the outage will not affect people serviced by Lewes Board of Public Works, Delmarva Power says this will impact approximately 100 Delmarva Power customers.
Delmarva Power says crews have been going door-to-door to notify impacted customers of the outage, as well as putting out a robocall. Customers impacted by the outage are urged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements for themselves and their families.