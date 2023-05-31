Planning and Zoning Commission Recommends No Chickens in Residential Areas in Milton

MILTON, Del. - The Planning and Zoning Commission in Milton recently gave a recommendation to the Town Council to not allow chickens in residential areas.
But some who already own chickens like Joe Mulhern of Milton said having chickens has some great benefits.
"Obviously with eggs and the price of eggs especially, it's just more of an advantage to have the chickens," Mulhern said.
But according to the Commission the chickens are smelly, noisy and the majority of Milton homes don't meet the setback requirement for chicken coops.
Paul Angelini of Milton said he's on the fence about whether or not chickens belong in the residential areas.
"Probably should just allow them in certain areas where they have more property but I understand when other people have a real small property, having the chickens could get congested and cause some problems," Angelini said.
While others like Stephanie Ewell think having chickens is all apart of living in a rural area.
"We had chickens when I was young, I don't see no problem with having them," Ewell said. "As long as they're kept in a cage that they can't be running into the street," she said.
Phoebe Canakis said as long as there are rules, why not let these birds be?
"I mean, a lot of other communities have done it, so why don't we just mirror what other communities have done to make it work in Milton," Canakis said.
There will be a Town Council meeting on Monday, June 5 at Town Hall where there most likely be a final vote on whether or not to allow chickens in residential areas in Milton.