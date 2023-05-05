Planning Commission Meeting Leaves More Questions for Belhaven Hotel

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Belhaven Hotel has been a project in the making for years now.
Today the Planning Commission in Rehoboth had a site plan review for the Belhaven Hotel project and the commission ended the meeting with more questions needing to be answered.
At the meeting some concerns were the possibility of flooding due to the proposed underground parking garage at the ocean front property, the buildings size and how that could impact views and the number of loading docks to name a few.
But for the Belhaven team this project is for Rehoboth's future growth while honoring the past.
Alex Papajohn, one of the properties owners said, "We want to build a modern adaptation of the original Belhaven Hotel," Papajohn said.
The idea of bringing back history might be a winning argument for some but certainly not all, like Faryn Black who said she thinks they should build the hotel away from the beach.
"This shore should stay quiet and quaint, I come to the beach to be quiet," Black said.
Bella Gentile who works at The Ice Cream Store directly under where the new hotel will go is torn on what the new project will bring.
"Delaware's growing, everywhere is changing," Gentile said.
"All the fields are turning into neighborhoods and so it's kind of nothing that we can control," she said.
The Belhaven team has until May 17 to turn in new documents addressing the concerns of the commission. The next Planning Commission meeting will be on June 9.