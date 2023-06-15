LEWES, Del. - When the Lewes African American Heritage Commission met Thursday night, Juneteenth celebrations were front of mind.
Juneteenth is on Monday, June 19. An annual event is planned in Georgetown on Saturday, June 17. According to the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, a parade starts at 10 a.m. in the Georgetown Circle and proceeds to the Richard Allen Center.
The Lewes African American Heritage Commission says the celebration in Lewes is modeled after the one in Georgetown. The second annual one is planned for Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. in George H.P. Smith Park. Music will start during the Historic Lewes Farmer's Market that morning.
Juneteenth Freedom Day in Lewes is a free event to enter. Juneteenth-themed items will be for sale like t-shirts.
"We also have Juneteenth flags available and they will be for sale," says Commission Secretary Trina Brown Hicks. "We have one other thing, which is new for us, and that is a pillow case."
Bags will be available with Juneteenth trivia and information on a variety of topics like the Buffalo Soldiers, identity theft from the Lewes Police Department, and upcoming events at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.
The commission is still finalizing event parking. Various lots throughout the city will be used including the elementary school, University of Delaware campus in Lewes, Trinity Christian Center, Friendship Baptist Church, and St. George AME Church. Shuttle buses will run during the entire event.
The City of Milford is Hosting its Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on Monday. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bicentennial Park.
The African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas is hosting a Freedom Walk and Celebration on Saturday in Byrd Park. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and will take participants through significant African American landmarks. The celebration with food, games, and music runs until 3 p.m.