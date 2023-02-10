DELMAR - Plans have been finalized for the annual Heacook Fest. The event is held at the end of April in recognition of when Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department was killed in the line of duty in April 2021.
Organizer Doug Marshall says Jimmy Charles and LOCASH will perform at the Amphitheater by Kylan Barn, in Delmar.
Oaked 110 Whiskey & Wine Bar and Tall Tales Brewin will have food and drinks. The Maryland State Police helicopter will make an appearance.
Proceeds support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Blue Line Foundation, which Marshall says is new local Delmarva fund to support police crisis and mental health needs, as well as at risk youth groups on Delmarva to prevent another officer from being killed in the line of duty.
Heacook Fest 2023 takes place on Sunday, April 30th.