SNOW HILL, Md - Worcester County officials are scheduled to review plans for the construction of a liquidfied natural gas storage facility in Bishopville. On Wednesday, the Technical Review Committee will take up the proposal from Eastern Shore Natural Gas.
The design shows five 100,000 liquified natural gas storage tanks. It would be part of a transportation system of the fuel to Eastern Shore's existing pipeline system that runs along U.S. 113.
Included in the design is an impoundment area, vapor barrier wall, and a chain-link fenced around the facility located north of the intersection of Rt. 113 and Jarvis Rd.