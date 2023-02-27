MILFORD, Del. - Milford City Council voted in favor of re-zoning 3.93 acres of land at the Rookery North in Milford.
7 council members voted yes and 1 voted no.
Fins Hospitality Group owner Jeff Hamer will now talk with owners Matt and Tim Johnson about subdividing the parcels of land and negotiating a lease.
Hunter Emory, Milford local, says he believes a Fins Hospitality Group brewpub is an excellent addition to the city.
"We are very excited about the opportunity of this restaurant coming to our community. This could be a game changing project for this community with open space, opportunities for families to have a meeting place, to get together, break bread, and to watch your kids play."
Rookery North owners Tim and Matt Johnson support the rezoning, which will give Hamer the option to purchase the land in the case that the Rookery North is ever to close.
The Johnsons believe the collaboration between the Rookery North and a restaurant is critical to the longevity of the course.
"The future success of this property depends on the establishment of a new restaurant, which will be the anchor and create an attraction for the golf course," says Matt.
Matt Johnson says he plans to open the first nine holes, driving range, and pro shop by Sep. 1 of this year to coincide with the opening of the brewpub.