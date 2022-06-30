OCEAN PINES, Md - It is a project that will be part renovation and part new construction. On Thursday, officials from the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department presented plans for what essentially will be a new South Station.
The over 40 year old building has limited living quarters and work space. Those areas will be knocked down to build a new larger part of the building. The project is budgeted to exceed $8 million. In April, Governor Larry Hogan made $1.35 million available from state taxpayer funds.
What is proposed to be renovated are the three bays that house Fire and EMS vehicles. A fourth bay will be added in the expansion.
One way or another, it appears the current South Station has only a short time remaining to exist. "It is ridiculous for us to put a band aid on a hemorrhage," Department President Dave VanGasbeck said. "We need to be able to build a structure once and for all that complies not only with all the standards but will live for 35 to 50 years."
According to Chief Steve Grunewald, the project is in the planning stages and a referendum is required to be passed before work on the station can begin.