EASTON, Md. - Starting on April 2, retail establishments in Easton will be prohibited by town ordinance from providing single-use plastic bags to customers for purchases. The ban was approved by town ordinance 784, which passed on Sept. 6, 2022.
The town says that plastic bags burden publicly financed landfills and break down into microplastics which contaminate soil and water in addition to representing a hazard to marine animals and birds. Shopping with reusable bags will help to reduce waste and litter around Easton and will be an important step in keeping area waterways clean.
Businesses will be able to provide paper bags to customers at the cost of ten cents per bag after the ban goes into effect. This fee will be kept by the retailer.
Exceptions that allow for the distribution of plastic bags include for fresh fish, meat, and poultry products; dry-cleaned or laundered items; packages of multiple bags intended for use for disposal of garbage, pet waste, or yard waste; and more.
Retailers in violation of the ordinance will be subject to a written warning for the first offense, a fine not exceeding $25 for the second offense, and a fine not exceeding $50 for subsequent offenses.
More information can be found on the town's website.