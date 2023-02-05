REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Over 3,600 people gathered at 1 p.m. Sunday to run into the ocean in Rehoboth Beach for this year's Polar Bear Plunge.
Despite the water temperature being around 42 degrees, participants had warm hearts and helped to raise over one million dollars to benefit Special Olympics Delaware.
Since it started, this event has raised more than $14.7 million dollars to help provide sports training and competition, health, education, and leadership programs for over 4,200 children and adults with disabilities.
You can learn more and donate on the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge website.