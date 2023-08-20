DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Dagsboro.
Police say on troopers were called to a home on East Diamond Street in town for the reported shooting. When troopers arrived, they learned that a birthday party of about two hundred people had happened at the house. Police say a group of uninvited guests showed up and started to party on the street close to the home. Afterwards, multiple people were involved in a confrontation that led to fired gunshots. Before police arrived, the crowd and unknown suspect left the house.