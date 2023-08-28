Police are investigating the Bodies Dairy Market robbery and assault

MILTON, Del. - According to Police, Bodies Dairy Market on Magnolia Street was robbed around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, August 25th. Police are currently looking for two men who stole money and assaulted two employees. The employees injured in the incident were not seriously hurt. The crime happened close to popular shops and restaurants in Milton.
Cindy Sharpe, who lives and works in Milton expressed to Coast TV, "I'm concerned people are getting to brazen about doing it (crime)." Sharpe, and others in the small town who spoke with us had not heard about the crime. Sharpe explained not hearing about a crime happening so close to downtown was a concern.
The crime happened two streets away from the Milton Memorial Park and playground.
Bryan Kremkau often takes his kids to play at the park. Kremkau explained, "parents just need to helicopter a little bit more and watch after their kids."
Police are asking anyone with information to let them know immediately.